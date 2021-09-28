The Harder They Fall Trailer: Enemies Jonathan Majors & Idris Elba engage in a ‘professional rivalry’; WATCH

Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba are at loggerheads in The Harder They Fall, the Netflix Western from director Jeymes Samuel. The movie is set to release on the streaming platform on November 3. For starters, Majors' Nat Love learns that his enemy, Elba's Rufus Buck has been released from prison, and the movie begins there.

While Nat has set out a plan to battle it out with his enemy, Rufus also notifies Majors' character that "this ain't going to end well" for the former. The dialogues in the trailer prove that the two enemies mean business, and have all the intention of the world to gang up against each other. "This is going to be Buck's last day amongst the living," a determined Nat Love says.

The trailer truly speaks for itself, as it has been filled with action-packed sequences and the two leads leave no stone unturned to have a final face-off. The 2-minute 17 seconds video begins with Elba's stunning walk as his gang helps him get out of prison. Nat Love joins the video after Elba's release, stating that he has a mission to complete. Nat has his own team players which include his former love Stagecoach Mary played by Zazie Beetz, Bill Pickett played by Edi Gahegi, and Jim Beckwourth played by R.J. Cyler. As for Buck, his gang comprises Trudy Smith played by Regina King, and Cherokee Bill played by LaKeith Stanfield.

Take a look at the trailer:

