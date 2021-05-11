Harish Patel opens up about landing role in Marvel’s The Eternals; Recalls funny instance from his audition

Harish Patel recently got candid about his much talked about role in Marvel’s latest film The Eternals. Scroll down to see what he said.

Last week when Marvel released a new clip sharing a glimpse into the highly-anticipated film The Eternals, many Indian fans went into a frenzy after they spotted Indian actor Harish Patel in one of the stills. In the still, that has since circulated all over social media, Patel was seen sharing the screen with Kumail Nanjiani. Now, the actor finally opened up about his new role in an interview with the Free Press Journal. Without revealing any major plot, the actor did reveal that he had a pretty short role in the film. "Whatever little you have seen of me in the teaser that's where my role starts and ends," the 67-year-old actor said in the interview.

The actor continued: "In India, I am a character actor. Here people think I am sitting idle but I am regularly doing work there (in the West). I am very happy that I am getting attention (here) after so many years. People would often refer to me as Ibu Hatela from 'Gunda' but I feel my work in other films was equally good.” "However, I don't like tom-tomming about my work. If I had to, I could have said that 'Slumdog Millionaire' was offered to me and I couldn't do it because of my other prior commitments," he said.

Talking more about his role in the MCU film, he revealed that he auditioned for a part in "Eternals" in London in 2019 and was immediately called for a read through with the entire cast. He funnily admitted that he didn't know anyone in the cast, including Madden, known for playing Robb Stark in smash hit HBO series "Game of Thrones". The actor was only aware of Jolie, owing to her Hollywood star status. "While we were reading Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani were sitting on my left and right hand side. I haven't seen 'Game of Thrones'. "I told Kumail that I am not that good or fluent with English and I don't know anyone of them present here. I guess he told everyone about this and they all smiled at me and were so humble," he said, adding that he was extremely happy after meeting Jolie.

Also Read: The Eternals: Harish Patel shares screen with Kumail Nanjiani; Netizens go gaga over Ibu Hatela’s Marvel debut

Share your comment ×