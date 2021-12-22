Harlem star Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin file for divorce after 9 years of marriage

Harlem's Meagan Good and her husband of nine years, DeVon Franklin have reportedly filed for divorce as confirmed by People. The couple and who met while working on their 2011 film Jumping the Broom have now decided to part ways. The duo issued a joint statement to People to confirm their separation which mentioned that its no one's fault.

The joint statement made by the couple said, "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

The couple also further added that after coming close to completing a decade of being married to each other, they are grateful for the time they spent together. The couple had gotten engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012.

Meagan and DeVon had celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary in June this year where the duo had taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes for each other. To celebrate the same, Meagan had shared a special video that captured their sweet moments together. In the captions, she wrote, "This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I've ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next." Franklin had also shared a sweet tribute for Meagan at the time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Meagan Good recalls first meeting Harlem costar Whoopi Goldberg when she was 10 years old