Harlem Stars Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson Get Candid About Harlem Coming to an End: 'The Bitter Part is...'

As Harlem comes to an end, stars Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson open up about the bittersweet farewell, the impact of the show on their careers, and the excitement for what’s next.

For Johnson, Harlem was more than just a TV show—it was a home. “I’m excited for the next thing, but it’s bitter because these are my sisters,” she shared. “The bitter part is that it’s ending, and I feel like there’s more for these characters to say. But the sweet part is that we’ve already said so much and we’ve fallen in love as a community of performers.”

Good echoed the sentiment, describing Harlem as a truly special experience. “It’s definitely bittersweet because it is home, and it is family,” she said. She expressed gratitude for the show ending on a high note, noting that it’s better to leave while the audience is still engaged rather than overstaying its welcome.

Both actresses are embracing the uncertainty of what’s next. Good reflected on how playing Camille allowed her to showcase a different side of her acting abilities, something she hopes to build upon in future roles. “This is a reemergence for me in a different season and act of life,” she explained. “Now we’ll see what else I can do.”

While Harlem may be ending, its impact on the cast and audience remains. The friendships, experiences, and stories shared will continue to inspire, even as the stars move on to new chapters in their careers.