Harnaaz Sandhu and Priyanka Chopra pose in an EPIC Miss Universe meets former Miss World click
Harnaaz Sandhu shared a photo with Priyanka Chopra as the two finally met at the recently held Global Citizen Festival 2022 in New York.
Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu finally met former Miss World Priyanka Chopra at the recently held Global Citizen Festival. Taking to Instagram, Sandhu expressed her excitement of meeting Chopra and also complimented her on hosting the event as she wrote, "you killed it!" Priyanka also left a heart emoji in the comments on Sandhu's post.
Sharing a photo of herself and Priyanka, Harnaaz wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks Priyanka Chopra for your kindness at Global Citizen Festival… you killed it!" Priyanka was seen sporting a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top for the event. As for Harnaaz, the Miss Universe 2021 dressed in a black T-shirt and blazer paired with blue denims.
Fans were excited to see the two Indian beauty pageant winners come together for a sweet click. A user on Instagram commented on Harnaaz's post and wrote, "Two influential women creating history, and making India so proud." Harnaaz was crowned as Miss Universe 2021 in December last year at the 70th Miss Universe pageant. As for Chopra, the actress won the coveted title of Miss World in 2000 at the age of 18.
Recently, Harnaaz had also visited Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona and shared photos from the same. Posting photos from her visit in her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location" as she complimented the food and ambience of the famed eatery that serves fusion Indian food.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas; Bonds with Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan at Global Citizen event