Harnaaz Sandhu and Priyanka Chopra pose in an EPIC Miss Universe meets former Miss World click

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu finally met former Miss World Priyanka Chopra at the recently held Global Citizen Festival. Taking to Instagram, Sandhu expressed her excitement of meeting Chopra and also complimented her on hosting the event as she wrote, "you killed it!" Priyanka also left a heart emoji in the comments on Sandhu's post.

Sharing a photo of herself and Priyanka, Harnaaz wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks Priyanka Chopra for your kindness at Global Citizen Festival… you killed it!" Priyanka was seen sporting a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top for the event. As for Harnaaz, the Miss Universe 2021 dressed in a black T-shirt and blazer paired with blue denims.