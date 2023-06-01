Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart look happy while attending youngest son Liam's graduation; DETAILS here

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista flockhart were spotted at their youngest son – Liam’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. The couple looked happy as they saw their son walking across the stage in his graduation attire.

Here is everything to know about Harrison and Calista's attendance at their son’s graduation ceremony.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at Liam’s graduation

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attended their 22 year old son, Liam’s graduation from Amherst College on Sunday. The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor and his wife were dressed formally for the Massachusetts school ceremony held over the weekend. The couple looked happy at their youngest son’s graduation ceremony while Calista clicked Liam’s pictures with her phone.

Harrison Ford was seen in a dark-colored suit while his wife looked pretty in a white dress along with matching cardigan and black ballet flats. Their 22 year old son, Liam was spotted wearing a graduation cap and gown as he walked across the stage.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Liam was adopted by Calista Flockhart in 2001, a year before she met Harrison Ford at the Golden Globe Awards. Flockhart and Ford got engaged in 2009 before getting married the following year in New Mexico. Later, Ford also adopted Liam.

Harrison Ford, 80, and Calista Flockhart, 58, kept their relationship relatively private. But their 22 year age difference has often raised eyebrows. In 2017, Flockhart said their 22 year age difference is not an issue and sometimes she even feels that she is ‘much older than Harrison’.

In 2003 Flockhart said to Hello! Magazine about their age difference, “It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”

