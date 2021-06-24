Harrison Ford injures his shoulder on the sets of ‘Indiana Jones 5’; Details Inside

Directed by James Mangold, Indiana Jones 5 is slated to release on 29 July 2022.

Indiana Jones is one of the most iconic action franchises. The tale of Indiana Jones has sustained the audience’s interest since the early ’80s though the generation of movie lovers has changed. The latest Indiana Jones 5 is helmed by ‘Logan’ director James Mangold. His last directorial feature ‘Ford V Ferrari’ proved to be a critical and commercial success. According to a report in Deadline, Harrison Ford has sustained an injury while working on the film. A source tells Deadline that he was rehearsing a fight scene for the film. Though the extent of his injury is not known though it apparently involves his shoulder.

Reportedly the filming schedule of the project will be commenced around the injury. Production on the much-awaited project got initiated this month in Pinewood studios and several other locations in the UK. Disney’s statement on the matter mentioned in the Deadline reads, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.” Steven Spielberg who began the franchise as the director will now act as the producer on the film along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

The prestigious project holds mighty star power with the names including Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann. Harrison Ford has sustained an injury in 2014 while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens in June 2014 in Pinewood studios as his leg was broken by a hydraulic door. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to release on July 29, 2022.

Also Read| WATCH: Harrison Ford REVEALS Indiana Jones 5 to begin filming from late summer 2020

Share your comment ×