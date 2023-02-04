Harrison Ford is all praise for his 1923 co-star Helen Mirren; Says she is ‘Still sexy’ at 77

Harrison Ford , the popular American actor was recently seen in an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which is being streamed on YouTube. The 80-year-old actor, who spoke extensively about his films and co-star in the famous show, opened up about sharing the screen with the celebrated British actress Helen Mirren. Interestingly, Harrison Ford heaped praises on his 1923 co-star and called stated that she is 'Still sexy' even at the age of 77.

For the unversed, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren shared the screen earlier, in the 1986-released American drama, The Mosquito Coast. Ford played the central character Allie Fox in the film, which featured Mirren in the role of his spouse, Margot Fox. Now, the former co-star have reunited for 1923, which is a prequel series to 2018-released popular series Yellowstone. Harrison Ford is playing the role of Jacob Dutton in the series, while Helen Mirren is appearing in the role of his wife, Cara.

Helen Mirren is still sexy, says Harrison Ford

According to the reports published by Mirror.co.uk, Harrison Ford spoke about sharing the screen with Helen Mirren once again, during his stint with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Interestingly, the senior actor revealed that working with Helen Mirren once again was a major deciding factor for him to join the cast of 1923. Later the host of the show pulled up a photo of the Ford and Mirren together on the sets of ‘The Mosquito Coast’ and stated that the pair is ‘Sexy and still sexy, it’s amazing’. Harrison Ford, on the other hand, replied: "Yeah, she is still sexy".

"It has been remarkable to watch her. There is a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don’t imagine Helen Mirren would do. Dame Helen Mirren," added the Indiana Jones actor, as he heaped praises on his much-loved co-star.