Harrison Ford, Ke Huy Quan reunite at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere; See what happened next

Ke Huy Quan surprising Harrison Ford at the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is melting fans’ hearts. A video uploaded to the Indiana Jones Twitter pages shows the star sneaking up on him once upon a time co-star resulting in Ford being pleasantly surprised. Quan, who played the character of Short Round in the franchise, has spoken about the possibility of a spin-off centered around his character.

Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford

The Indiana Jones official Twitter account posted a wholesome video recently. Ke Huy Quan, 51, who appeared in the movie as a child actor, showed up to the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiere to surprise his co-star. The video shows Harisson Ford in the middle of an interview with his back to the camera.

Ke Huy Quan takes this opportunity to sneak up on his co-star. The ‘Everything Everywhere all at once’ star jumps up and down in anticipation while he walks over to Ford to greet him. As soon as Ke Huy Quan embraces Harrison Ford, he flashes a rare smile while returning the hug back. The video of this reunion which already has 5 million views is winning the hearts of people on the internet.

Ke Huy Quan talks about Indiana Jones spin-off

On the red carpet of the movie, Ke Huy Quan was asked if he would be in to play Short Round again in a possible spin-off of Indiana Jones. In a conversation with Variety, the actor sounded highly eager for a possible spin-off. “That is a great question,” Ke Huy Quan started off; he explained that Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, and George Lucas would be the best people to answer that particular question. He later expressed his love for short rounds and said he would love to do a spin-off.

"I love the character of Short Round. He’s funny and courageous and saves Indy’s ass,” he told Variety earlier this year. Ke Huy Quan explained, “If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, ‘We want to do a Short Round spin-off’, I’m there man! I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later.”

Why was Short Round not a part of the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

A lot of characters from Indiana Jones’ previous movies appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Director James Mangold explained why Short Round isn’t featured in the film. “If you notice… the only person we follow through the whole way is Indy himself,” Mangold said.

He further explained, “Joined by Helena [Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge], and I felt like we needed to have a female lead who challenged him. But we looked at all these different things and tried to figure out how they would work. I just didn't want another adult along for the ride.”

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to premiere in theatres on June 30, 2023.

ALSO READ: Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny to premiere at Cannes 2023; Festival to pay tribute to Harrison Ford