Harrison Ford keeps ‘an empty mind and an open heart’ as the iconic actor opens up about his life; DEETS here

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Harrison Ford opens up about his life and latest projects. When the iconic actor was questioned what was he thinking while sitting for an interview, Ford answered that he likes to keep an open heart and an empty mind. He makes it clear during the interview that he would rather be standing on a freezing hilltop.

Details of Harrison Ford’s recent interview

Harrison Ford said that his character of Paul in Shrinking is in some ways related to his own life which he does not want to clarify further. There are some ways that they both work through and that’s why thought the emotional reality is something that the actor needed to address.

When asked about increased productivity in the interview, Harrison Ford mentioned that after sitting idle during Covid-19 and waiting for the commencement of Indiana Jones, he wanted to do many different things. After which the Shrinking and 1923 came along and the actor quickly accepted them.

He states that he does not have an opinion of therapy as a profession but rather as a practitioner. There are several types of therapy which are useful to other people. But the actor does not want therapy for himself because at this point he knows himself.

Harrison Ford also answered that contrary to the belief he does not have social anxiety disorder or is shy on-stage. He just does not like boring situations and when he went on the stage for the first time the actor was very terrified of being in an unfamiliar territory.

When asked during the interview about cosmetic procedures Ford laughed and said that he never had any filler, lasers, or Botox.