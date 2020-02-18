Harrison Ford REVEALS details about his fitness routine; Says 'I don’t work out like crazy'

Harrison Ford spilled some details about his fitness routine and revealed he does not eat meat anymore. Read on to know what he said.

Harrison Ford is one of those Hollywood actors who only get better with age. The 77-year-old star has been in the industry for decades and still enjoys a massive female fan base that just cannot get enough of him. During his latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Harrison spilled some details about his fitness routine and diet plans that never let him go out of shape. During their interaction, Ellen showed a picture of him riding a bike, showing off his well-sculpted arms.

Speaking about the picture, the host asked Harrison how he stays in such a good shape always. The actor responded by admitting that while he does not follow a rigorous work out regime, his fitness routine includes riding bikes and playing tennis regularly. He also revealed that he had a diet that he religiously follows every day but stated that it is very boring. Sharing a few details about his diet, the actor said he eats vegetables and fish, and stays away from dairy.

Check out Ellen DeGeneres and Harrison Ford's interaction here:

During the interaction, Ellen accused the Star Wars actor of riding an electric bike. Harrison, however, clarified that the bike she saw in the picture isn’t an electric bike and that he does not own an electric bike. While discussing his diet, the actor said he decided to quit eating meat because it is not good for the planet and him. He further reflected on his recent speech about environment conservation at the UN and said he got a little nervous after taking the stage.

