Harrison Ford reveals he is ready to retire from Indiana Jones films; talks about going shirtless at 80

Harrison Ford, the celebrated actor received immense love from the film fanatics across the globe for his portrayal of the titular character in Indiana Jones, the action-adventure film series. The global premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final part of the celebrated franchise was recently held at the prestigious 76th Cannes Film Festival. Harrison Ford, on the other hand, received an honourary Palme d'Or for his contributions to cinema, and a 5-minute-long standing ovation.

Harrison Ford is ready to retire from the Indiana Jones franchise

Later, during his interaction with the media representatives at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Harrison Ford extensively spoke about the Indiana Jones films and his much-loved character. The veteran actor revealed that he is indeed ready to retire from the franchise and his character. "Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit." stated Ford, who added that he had the desire to witness the completion of 'the five films' in the franchise. "I wanted to see the weight of life on him. I wanted to see him require reinvention. I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn’t a flirty movie relationship," added the 80-year-old actor.

Harrison Ford about going shirtless and digital de-aging

According to the reports published by Variety, a journalist complimented Harrison Ford for a scene in the film in which he takes off his shirt and added that he looks 'very hot' even at this age. The Indiana Jones star, who was quite pleased with the compliment, replied: "Look, I’ve been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing."

For the unversed, the Indiana Jones makers opted to go for digital de-aging technology for the flashback scenes of the film. The leading man Harrison Ford, who is visibly impressed with the results of the same, stated: "It’s not photoshop magic. That’s what I looked like 35 years ago. De-aging technology is just a trick unless it’s supported by the story. I think it was used very skillfully. I’m very happy with it."

