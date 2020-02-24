Harrison Ford REVEALS secret behind his successful married life with wife Calista Flockhart; Find Out

After being together for 18 years, Harrison Ford revealed the secret behind his successful marriage Calista Flockhart. Here’s what he had to say.

Harrison Ford will celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Calista Flockhart in June. The two have been together for about 18 years and are still going strong. The two now split their time living in between Los Angeles and Wyoming. Speaking about the secret ingredient that makes his married life fabulous, the 77-year-old actor gave an advice to all the married couples out there. Sharing his wisdom, the actor said the best way to avoid any kind of negative confrontation is by “Nod your head.”

While many may suggest you to talk to your spouse and resolve the issue, according to Ford, the key to a good marriage is not talking and nodding along, Parade reported Earlier this month, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the actor spilled some details about his fitness routine and diet plans that never let him go out of shape. During their interaction, Ellen showed a picture of him riding a bike, showing off his well-sculpted arms. Ellen then asked Harrison how he stays in such a good shape always.

Check out Ellen DeGeneres and Harrison Ford's interaction here:

The actor responded by admitting that while he does not follow a rigorous work out regime, his fitness routine includes riding bikes and playing tennis regularly. He also revealed that he had a diet that he religiously follows every day but stated that it is very boring. Sharing a few details about his diet, the actor said he eats vegetables and fish, and stays away from dairy. While discussing his diet, the actor said he decided to quit eating meat because it is not good for the planet and him.

