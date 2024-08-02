Harrison Ford Says He 'Enjoyed' His Red Hulk And Thunderbolt Role In MCU

While we have been missing Bruce Banner from turning into a big green monster in the MCU, we have just got our eyes on the new Red Hulk, who will be played by Harrison Ford. The acclaimed actor will also play one of the most important characters from the Marvel comics, Thunderbolt, who was previously seen in many MCU films.

Ford’s impressive performance will be soon noticed on big screens in Captain America: Brave New World, reflecting on which he spoke to Variety during the recently held and highly appreciated San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

During the interview with the publication, the Blade Runner 2045 actor stated that to be the Thunderbolt of the MCU, he did not care about many things but focused on the money, which according to the star, he had been chasing for some time back in the day.

As Harrison Ford is set to play two personalities at the same time in the next Marvel Studios film, one of which will be based on motion capture acting, he stated that sometimes actors have to usually go for things that “your mother would not want you to do — or your acting coach, if you had one." However, Ford further said, "But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it.”

Looking at the results as seen in the recently released trailer of the movie that focuses on the tale of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Ford quipped that he had a great time and that he is impressed witnessing the CGI character of Red Hulk.

Harrison Ford was announced to the part of Captain America: Brave New World back in October 2022. The character of Thunderbolt Ross was previously played by the late William Hurt, who was seen in films such as The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame as well as in Black Widow.

However, after he died in 2022 at the age of 71, Ford took over his role. As he is now stepping into the superhero franchise, Ford expressed that he has been watching some of the best actors in the MCU and that he feels great to join the team.

Captain America: Brave New World will focus on a few more old characters such as Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader, while bringing in new faces to the MCU such as Danny Ramirez and the great Giancarlo Esposito.

The film is set to release on February 14, 2025.

