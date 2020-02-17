Harrison Ford was SHOCKED over Han Solo's cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Are you kidding? I'm dead

Harrison Ford revealed that Han Solo's return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was pivotal as it was, a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Ben Solo. Read below to know more about what Harrison had to share on the same.

December 2019 saw the end of a beloved era as Episode IX of Star Wars released and put a full stop on the Skywalker saga. Titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we saw what happened to the likes of Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). During a monumental moment in the J.J. Abrams directorial, Ben, who is in a conflicted state of mind due to Kylo Ren is confronted by his own father Han Solo (Harrison Ford) who helps his son step away from the dark side.

The cameo shocked everyone, given the fact that it was Kylo Ren himself who killed Han in the closing moments of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Harrison, himself was shocked to know that Han could come back from the dead in Episode IX as he shared with USA Today, "When JJ asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I'm dead! He said, 'Sorta dead. You can do this.' He hadn’t written anything at that time. But he said, 'This is going to be great.' So I said okay. If JJ asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy."

Explaining the reason why Han's return was pivotal, Ford shared that it was, a useful addition to the story, and more importantly, the continuing development of Ben Solo. "And the chance to do another scene with Adam was great," the 77-year-old actor shared with USA Today while quipping that Kylo killing Han did not work for the beloved pilot but it worked tremendously for Kylo.

Furthermore, when asked to weigh in on the debate of whether Han returned as a Force Ghost (Han is neither a Jedi nor is Force sensitive), The Call of the Wild star joked, "I have no f*****g idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!

Do you think Han Solo returned as a Force Ghost in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Call of the Wild is slated to release in India on February 21, 2020.

