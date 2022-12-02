Harry and Meghan trailer release meant to 'disrupt' Prince William and Kate Middleton's US trip?

The trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-awaited docuseries, Harry & Meghan was released recently. The trailer showcases an intimate look at the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Interestingly, the promo release took place amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing US trip as they arrived in Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

As the trailer of Harry and Meghan's upcoming docuseries released, it became a massive topic of discussion online. Many questioned the timing of the trailer release and a palace insider told Page Six, they believe the Sussexes are trying to "disrupt and clash" with William and Kate’s American visit. Also, Royal watcher Hugo Vickers, a friend of the royal family, told Page Six, "Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced."

Harry and Meghan's upcoming projects

Not only did the trailer of Harry and Meghan arrive but the Duke of Sussex recently also released a promotional video announcing the 2023 Invictus Games, which included himself and his wife Markle facing off in a round of table tennis. The promo was dropped shortly before William and Kate arrived in Boston. Another royal insider who spoke to Page Six also compared the upcoming docuseries to The Kardashians. The insider noted, "The 60-second trailer contains intimate images, moments and places never before shared — and with raw emotion. It’s hard not to make a Kardashian comparison with the Hollywood vibe."

While the teaser trailer of the documentary arrived, a release date for the same hasn't been announced as of yet although it's expected to arrive this month. Previously, reports claimed is slated to arrive on the streaming platform on December 8.