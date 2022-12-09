Harry & Meghan: Does Priyanka Chopra appear in close pal Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's documentary? FIND OUT

All anyone's talking about right now is Harry & Meghan, the six-part Netflix documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The first 3 episodes were out this week and gave us an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives. While talking about their tumultuous exit from the royal family, the docuseries also sheds light on Harry and Meghan's wildly different upbringings, with family members (Meghan's!) and close friends of the couple getting candid...

Those keeping up with Meghan Markle know of her close friendship with our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, with PeeCee even being amongst the special few invited to Meg and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018. While celebrity friends like Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer make physical appearances in Harry & Meghan, Priyanka Chopra does not. However, the Citadel star still gets a shoutout as a selfie of Priyanka and Meghan features in Harry & Meghan Ep 2 alongside photos of Markle's other "core group of friends." The selfie of the duo was taken back in 2016 and shared by Meg on her former Twitter page.

Consequently, Abigail Spencer - who worked with Meghan Markle in Suits - disclosed how her buddy had "a whole life" before she met Prince Harry and became a part of the royal family: "She had a whole life before she met H. She had a core group of friends and, Meg was very outgoing, super social."

Serena Williams says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are each other's "Best Friend"

In Harry & Meghan Ep 3, leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, Serena Williams gushed about how in love the couple really is: "I'm looking at it through the lens of my friend, not a Princess. They as a couple are so tight. And rely on each other so much, and are each other's best, best friends. I was just super excited."

Meanwhile, Harry & Meghan Vol. 2, featuring three episodes, drops on December 15.