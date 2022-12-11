Harry & Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex recall their wedding dance in new promo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary ever since it released its first volume has been in the news thanks to all the revelations. The royal couple is expected to spill more in the second volume of the docuseries which is slated to release on December 15 and a new promo of the two has now been released where they recall their wedding.

In a new trailer released on Saturday for Volume II of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan , the royal couple looked back at their first dance years after they tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Meghan and Harry also revealed the song that the duo had their wedding dance. Speaking about the same, Markle can be heard saying, "I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance." At one point, the Duchess also reveals how she forgets the song saying, "Attempting to recall the name of song they danced to, "Land of 1000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett, Meghan notes, "I always get it wrong."

Glimpses of the royal wedding

The promo which is set to the tune of the pair's first dance song, also features photos of Harry and Meghan's dance routine at their private evening wedding reception at Frogmore House. Meghan can be seen sporting the sleek Stella McCartney gown, while Harry is seen in his classic tuxedo. The teaser also showcases Markle humming the track as she sings some lyrics from the song and says, "That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

The second volume of Harry & Meghan is slated to release on December 15. The first volume consisted of three episodes where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed details about their early relationship.