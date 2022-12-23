Harry & Meghan: Here's how Kate Middleton feels about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's REVEALING documentary

The burned bridges between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and Prince William & Kate Middleton are reportedly turning ashier because of Harry & Meghan. The two-part Netflix documentary series sees the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unravelling their controversial decision to step back as senior royals in 2020 with many choice words directed at the Prince and Princess of Wales...

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell revelations on Harry & Meghan, everyone is wondering how the royal family members feel about the docuseries. Particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton, who according to US Weekly are still navigating the aftermath. Many are aware of the heartwarming bond Harry and Kate used to share years ago, which isn't as evident now. With Harry & Meghan's release, a source disclosed Harry isn't on good terms with his sister-in-law.

"Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close," the source revealed.

Is Prince William planning to REACT to Harry & Meghan?

It's not just Kate Middleton, though! Prince Harry and Prince William also shared a tight-knit bond once upon a time. However, since Harry and Meghan's UK exit and subsequent LA move, the thicker-than-thieves brothers' equation can now be termed as estranged. On whether William plans to react to Harry & Meghan, the source confided, "William isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job."

Interestingly, the disclaimer at the beginning of Harry & Meghan caught royal family enthusiasts' eyes: "This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan's story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series." A palace source refuted the disclaimer claim to US Weekly, stating the royal family was not "approached for comment regarding the content of the series." Notably, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022.