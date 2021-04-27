Harry & Meghan Markle 1st joint appearance since Oprah chat will be with Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez & more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be appearing at Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, just months before their delivery date! This will also mark their first joint appearance since their tell-all interview.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly make their first public appearance after their Oprah interview! People magazine reported that the former royals will reportedly appear at the Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Saturday, May 8. VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World is celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. According to the organisers of the event, the concert will call on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere.

Apart from appearances by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the concert will also feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, H.E.R., J Balvin, Eddie Vedder, NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys. Selena Gomez will be hosting. President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn will all also appear.

Fans will also get to see World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and more!

