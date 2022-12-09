Harry & Meghan: Prince Harry REVEALS men in the royal family feel 'urge' to marry someone who'd 'fit the mold'

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s much-anticipated series Harry & Meghan, was released on Netflix on December 8. The show of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex garnered a lot of attention for unveiling several unknown facts, and truth bombs about the couple. In Part 1 of Harry & Meghan, they spoke about their exit from the royal family, how their relationship went from long-distance to a dreamy proposal, and their bond with other royal family members.

In the first episode of the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple opened up about their past romance days and how quickly they connected. Prince Harry spoke about Meghan Markle, the former American actress when she got married in the royal family was not the typical royal bride-to-be. Prince Harry also agreed how his decision of marrying Meghan Markle was made with his heart.

According to People, Prince Harry revealed how men in the royal family has an urge to marry someone who will fit the mold. He said, "I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.”

Prince Harry further added about making decisions from the head or heart and how his mother Princess Diana used to make all decisions from her heart. Prince Harry proudly mentioned he is his mother’s son, so it’s clear that he chose to make all decisions from his heart. He further reflected on his mother in the show, saying that he didn’t have "any early memories" of Princess Diana. "The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart, And my mom certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son,” he stated.

About Netflix’s Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan, the six-part series is based on the couple's relationship from their early courtship to their decision of the royal family exit. The series also showcases their several interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists. Part 1 with three episodes was released on December 8, and Part 2 with more three episodes will be dropped on December 15.