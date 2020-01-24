Harry & Meghan privacy in Canada in safe hands? Water taxi driver refuses to take reporter close to their home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just begun a new phase in Canada and while it may not be an ideal start, the couple have much to look forward. As we informed you earlier, Meghan and Harry's new abode in Vancouver has been thronged by reporters and photographers from around the world with many camping out for days. And while it is inevitable for Meghan and Harry to escape the media, the couple can be assured that their neighbours or the people of Vancouver plan to respect their privacy.
In a recent incident, a water taxi driver refused employees of a television company to take them around Meghan and Harry's suspected British Columbia home. According to a report in CBC, Miles Arsenault considered taking the media as an invasion of privacy'.
He said that he initially suspected them but when he questioned the purpose of their visit he politely declined. Miles said, "I didn't know at that time that it was Meghan and Harry's private residence. But I asked them if this was involving them and they admitted that it was. At that point, I said, 'You're going to have to hire yourself another water taxi company.' It wasn't going to make or break the bank. I don't want peeping Toms. If I'm sitting out on my deck, I don't want it in my life." Meghan and Harry's neighbours are keen on giving the couple their privacy they did not enjoy back home in the UK.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
