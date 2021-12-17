Harry & Meghan rift only brought Kate & William ‘closer together’; Cambridges still ‘distraught’ over rift

While Kate Middleton and Prince William have supported each other and the royal family as they separate from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but according to insiders, the Duchess of Cambridge is really hurt about it all. If you haven't been keeping up, since separating from the royal family in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made multiple claims of mistreatment and racism during their time as working royals.

Now, an insider speaking to People magazine revealed that Kate has been "really, really upset about it all." They also said: “Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."

While it has certainly caused great stress amongst the royals, William and Kate have braved the media storm like champions. Shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they revealed there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born," Prince William told reporters, "We are very much not a racist family."

Last month, during a visit to a school, Kate was asked about Meghan and Harry. To which she promptly responded with "What else?" The insider also told the magazine that Kate is “no pushover. She has an inner strength for sure." She is "more and more impressive as time goes on," says a source close to the royal household. "She is a focused and professional woman."

Also read: Prince William & Kate Middleton gearing up to bring a 'modern' transformation to the monarchy: Report