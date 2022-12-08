Harry & Meghan: Royal experts on how Queen would have handled docuseries drama, Prince William's REACTION

With the upcoming docuseries as well as Prince Harry's memoir, there have been multiple reports about how Buckingham Palace has been dealing with all the drama that will be ensued once both the projects release. Ahead of the release of the docuseries, there have been reports suggesting how the senior members of the royal family have reacted to the trailer, particularly Prince William who is reportedly "horrified" by it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan is all set to release its first Volume on December 8. The trailer of the same already got everyone talking as it showcased the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealing an insight into their intimate home life following their move to the US and everything that led to it.

Prince William's reaction to Harry & Meghan

In the first teaser trailer of Harry & Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton also make an appearance in the footage that has been added as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex look back on their life as royals and discuss how badly they were affected by it. The trailer release's timing was also being speculated by many to be an attempt on Harry and Meghan's part to "disrupt" William and Kate's US trip.

In the meantime, royal expert, Christopher Andersen spoke to Us Weekly about the Palace's reaction, saying Prince William is "angry" and that basically everyone is "horrified." Adding on about the same, Andersen said, "I think they’re still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop. He further explained, that when it comes to the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, "the sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously, this is a war between the two."

Speaking particularly about Prince William's reaction, the royal expert further added that the Prince of Wales has "[a] temper", and "he tries to hide it, but it doesn’t work. I’m he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing."

How Queen Elizabeth would have reacted

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8 and following her demise, King Charles was named the new monarch of Britain. While being the longest-serving monarch, the Queen dealt with a lot of things and as per the royal expert, she would not have handled the Harry & Meghan situation too differently. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, the queen would’ve tried to "just ignore for as long as she possibly could. " Adding on about the new monarch, the expert further said, "But [King Charles III] is not that kind of person."

Prince Charles on Harry & Meghan docuseries

As per royal expert Christopher Andersen, King Charles III has a temper and that he would not take the docuseries release well ahead of his upcoming coronation. As reported by US Weekly, Christopher said, King Charles "has a huge temper" and added, "[It] has been unleashed many times behind the scenes. And I’m sure he’s on the verge of having a meltdown."

What Harry and Meghan say in the documentary?

The trailer of the docuseries itself has caught a lot of attention as Prince Harry discusses the royal family and says, "There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories...It’s a dirty game." At another point, he also speaks about the treatment of women in the setup and adds, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."