Harry & Meghan Trailer: Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk 'full truth' about the royal family

After the teaser trailer which gave an intimate look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, the new trailer of Harry & Meghan is an explosive one as it not only confirms the release date of the docuseries which releases in two parts but also has the couple discussing details of their royal exit and the circumstances behind the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss marrying into the institution of the royal family and the history of how women have suffered in the same as we glimpse of footage showcasing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle being hounded by the British Press. The trailer has Prince Harry speaking about how attitudes to the couple changed following their wedding.