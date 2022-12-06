Harry & Meghan Trailer: Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk 'full truth' about the royal family
The trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan has been released and the show will be releasing in two volumes with first part coming out on December 8.
After the teaser trailer which gave an intimate look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, the new trailer of Harry & Meghan is an explosive one as it not only confirms the release date of the docuseries which releases in two parts but also has the couple discussing details of their royal exit and the circumstances behind the same.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss marrying into the institution of the royal family and the history of how women have suffered in the same as we glimpse of footage showcasing Princess Diana and Meghan Markle being hounded by the British Press. The trailer has Prince Harry speaking about how attitudes to the couple changed following their wedding.
Prince Harry talks about the 'dirty game'
In the clip, the Duke of Sussex discusses the royal family and says, "There's a hierarchy of the family, you know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. It's a dirty game." Prince Harry talks about history as we watch archival footage showcasing Princess Diana being mobbed by the media as he says, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself." There are also shots of Meghan getting emotional and breaking down during one moment.
'We know the full truth'
The docuseries is expected to provide an "unprecedented and in-depth" look into the couple, who will "share the other side of their high-profile love story" over six episodes. The release date for the same has been announced with the trailers as the show will release in two volumes with the first part releasing on December 8 whereas the second one is coming out on December 15. The trailer of the series concludes with Prince Harry saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."
ALSO READ: Harry & Meghan Teaser: Duke and Duchess of Sussex's INTIMATE inside look; William and Kate INCLUDED