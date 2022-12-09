Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 Teaser: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REVEAL 'no other option' except royal exit

"This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict." Harry & Meghan, a six-part Netflix documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , is following up its appetizing Vol. 1, which came out this week, with an explosive Vol. 2. At the end of Vol. 1 - which featured 3 episodes and focused primarily on Harry and Meghan's transatlantic love story leading up to their engagement and royal wedding - an "all guns blazing" preview was unveiled for Vol. 2...

The short 30-second teaser of Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 reveals that the dominating narrative of the final 3 episodes is going to be about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking decision to step back from their senior royal roles and move their home base to Los Angeles with their kids - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Their controversial exit's intense coverage was the starting glimpses of the teaser as Meghan hinted at the "direct conflict" between the Sussexes and the royal family.

With a montage of past footage and photos, Harry states that whatever happened to him and Meghan wasn't unpredictable: "Everything that's happened to us was always gonna happen to us." With new footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's breaking points, Markle recalls, "Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, 'It's never gonna stop.'"

Prince Harry: "No Other Option" Except Royal Exit

Furthermore, according to Harry, exiting the royal family was the only option open to the couple: "There was no other option at this point. I said, 'We need to get outta here.'"

We're expecting major royal tea to be spilt by the Sussexes!

What did you think of Harry & Meghan Vol. 1? What are you hoping to see in Harry & Meghan Vol. 2? Share your review and expectations with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.