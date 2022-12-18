Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Prince Harry's major confessions about rift with brother Prince William

From speaking about his and Prince William's childhood in the spotlight to the big expectations they faced as royals, the second volume of Harry & Meghan saw the Duke of Sussex mentioning Prince William several times. In the new episodes that were released recently, Harry also speaks about his interaction with his brother following his and Meghan's tell-all Oprah interview and more. Here's a look at some of his biggest revelations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, Harry & Meghan released its second volume on December 15 and the bombshell revelations continued as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up on the circumstances that led to their royal exit and more. The second volume also saw Prince Harry opening up about his dynamic with brother Prince William.

Prince Harry on William and Kate's wedding

In his and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry opened up about his feelings about the heavily public royal wedding of his brother, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Speaking about how it set expectations for his ceremony as well, Harry said, "There was an expectation, right? Diana's boy. There was an expectation to have a public wedding. It was like, 'Mission complete with William. Now, let's see if this goes the distance with Harry and then we can actually go, 'Job done.'" Meghan also opened up on her wedding day and said, "I knew when we got to the castle there would be tonnes of people waiting, what I didn't know was people would be lining both sides of the street."

Meghan Markle's popularity and Prince William's position

In the fourth episode of the series, the Duke of Sussex suggested that Meghan Markle's popularity following their Australia tour didn't seem to go down well with the royal family. The documentary segment seems to suggest that her popularity threatened Prince William's status who is next in line to the throne after their father King Charles. Harry says, "The issue is when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting, a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this. That upsets people. It shifts the balance."

Prince William and Prince Harry's deal

In the second volume of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry also details how the communications offices for each royal family work and their connection to the stores that are planted in the media. Speaking about how these offices often work against each other, Harry revealed that early on, he and his brother Prince William made a deal to not trade negative stories about one another via their communications offices.

Prince Harry on Prince William's 'heartbreaking betrayal'

Prince Harry also spoke about the time when he realised that his brother had in fact betrayed the deal that they had made about trading stories in the press. In the fourth episode, the Duke of Sussex discusses certain stories that came out in the press regarding him and his wife and said, "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading. "And to see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."

Royal Family was 'ready to lie' for William

In another bombshell confession, Prince Harry also spoke about the statement that was released by Kensington Place quashing claims about Harry and Meghan deciding to make a royal exit because William had bullied them out. Revealing that Harry was never approached for the statement, he said, "because William had bullied them out. Within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."