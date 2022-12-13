Harry & Meghan Volume 2 Trailer: Bombshell accusations, Lili and Archie's snaps teased in new clip

A trailer of Harry & Meghan , Volume 2 has now been dropped and it showcases a deeper look at the couple's decision to make the royal exit. The new promo also showcases Prince Harry making some bombshell revelations about the family. There is also a sweet portion where the parents of two showcase never-seen-before photos of kids Archie and Lili.

The promo of the second volume of the docuseries showcases some adorable photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a family of four. One of the sweetest moments is seen as a cute snap shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking with their two kids: Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1. Harry carries their daughter on his shoulders, while Meghan carries their son and gazes lovingly at her husband and Lili. There are also other candid moments between Prince Harry and Megha Markle included in the promo.

Harry's accusation about Prince William

The trailer also showcases Harry claiming how Buckingham Palace didn't take any steps to help him and Meghan as he says, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Harry also speaks about "institutional gaslighting," while Meghan said she was "being fed to the wolves" when they lived in the UK.

There is also a portion where Harry talks about being on the "freedom flight" as he films himself during the couple's move. Harry also speaks about his decision to move to California as he says, "In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you gotta finish the first chapter." Later Meghan says, "It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted." The second volume of the series premieres on December 15.