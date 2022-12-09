Harry & Meghan: Will the Royal Family react to the docuseries revelations? Here's what we know
The members of the Royal Family will reportedly not be watching Harry & Meghan and may "keep calm" amid all the headlines claimed royal expert Katie Nicholl in an interview.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the headlines for releasing their new Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan. The first volume of the same saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opening up about why they are keen to tell their story on their own after several reports and books have managed to say a lot about their post-Royal life.
The docuseries will have Harry and Meghan revealing details about the circumstances that led to their royal exit. Amid the same, netizens have been wondering whether Buckingham Palace will release a statement on the show and make a comment on what is being said about the royal family. Although according to Entertainment Tonight, it seems King Charles III won't be responding to it.
Royal family to 'keep calm and carry on'
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl who spoke to ET, "I've spoken to senior palace aides who said they are reluctant to comment unless there is anything damaging, untrue or defamatory. In this docuseries, they really don't want to be drawn into it for the simple fact that they don't want to give an already much-hyped docuseries even more oxygen or publicity." Nicholl further added, "I'm told by a senior palace aide, it's a case of keep calm and carry on, and let's not get too distracted by this."
Will Royal Family members watch Harry & Meghan?
Royal expert Katie Nicholl also revealed whether King Charles and Queen Consort have plans to watch Harry's docuseries and added, "So, my understanding is that the royals, certainly the King and the Queen Consort will not be watching the docuseries. And William and Kate, well, my understanding again, was that they were on the school run today -- they weren't at home when the docuseries aired. It was business as usual, family first, and I don't believe they will be watching it, no."
