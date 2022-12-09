Harry & Meghan: Will the Royal Family react to the docuseries revelations? Here's what we know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in the headlines for releasing their new Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan. The first volume of the same saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opening up about why they are keen to tell their story on their own after several reports and books have managed to say a lot about their post-Royal life.

The docuseries will have Harry and Meghan revealing details about the circumstances that led to their royal exit. Amid the same, netizens have been wondering whether Buckingham Palace will release a statement on the show and make a comment on what is being said about the royal family. Although according to Entertainment Tonight, it seems King Charles III won't be responding to it.