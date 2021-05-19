Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Here’s when a ‘Quiz Show’ and Retrospective Special on the film will stream

The beloved franchise Harry Potter is getting an unscripted Quiz show and a retrospective based on the film on its 20th anniversary. Read further for the details.

The first film in the Harry Potter franchise ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ is celebrating 20 years of utter marvel and sheer fandom. This year will also mark the beginning of the Harry Potter television IP era. To reignite the flame for the Potterheads around the globe, Warner Bros. media has greenlit a five-day event based on the first film of the franchise. In the duration of the event, a quiz show will be showcased on the streaming giant HBO Max and a retrospective based on the film will be displayed to numerous fans.

The Potterheads, for the last decade or more, have developed immense fan theories about the material and showcased pride to know all the trivia, well it’s their time. An untitled quiz competition based on the Harry Potter franchise is currently being cast through the website. The superfans that get selected will be asked to participate in the quiz and let the world know about their trivia remembrance. The show will be featured in the four-episode series will special guests occurring in each episode. The quiz show will be a lead-up to the retrospective series with an added component of virtual play-along in the gaming section of the show.

Both the series and special are executive produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted TV and Warner Horizon. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton will exec produce the hour-long quiz show, while Casey Patterson (A West Wing Special, VAX Live) will oversee the Retrospective Special. The exact streaming date for the show and the special will be revealed later this year.

Also Read| Is Harry Potter getting a sequel? Jason Kilar raises speculation, hinting at ‘potential’ of the franchise

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×