Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: 20 TWEETS that aptly sum up Potterheads' emotional reaction

"Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect," a better Harry Potter quote couldn't have been said to describe Potterheads' nostalgic rush of emotions as the beloved Harry Potter cast returned home in the highly-awaited reunion special; cheekily titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts hit the loyal fandom, from across the globe, with way too many feels and deservedly so! Whether it be the cherished trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson; or as Harry Potter fans know them - Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger - reuniting under the same roof and chatting candidly about how Harry Potter changed their lives forever, even getting sentimental while recounting, to everyone having a collective meltdown over Emma and Tom Felton's joyous The Yule Ball moment as they made us ship the real life Dramione pair, even more than before, with their electric chemistry to even shedding relentless tears over remembering the forever loved cast members who are no more, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was equal parts fan service as it was a befitting, touching tribute.

As expected, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trended worldwide on Twitter with Potterheads tweeting how they felt about the biggest and subtlest moments while celebrating the immortal legacy of a revered franchise.

Here are 20 tweets that perfectly describe Potterheads' diverse range of emotions when watching Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts:

As the saying goes... "After all this time?" "Always."

