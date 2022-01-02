Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: 8 BEST moments from the reunion special

*SPOILER ALERT*

No one is more stunned than the Harry Potter cast that the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, has been in theatres for 20 years. The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special is loaded with wonderful moments and nostalgic memories that will delight every Harry Potter lover. Back on the Warner Bros. Studios property, the cast and crew reflect on making eight epic films about a boy wizard, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), and his destiny to battle the evil Lord Voldemort. Given the all-consuming affection that sincerely transmits onscreen, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" demonstrates that there's more to art and commercial success than turning colleagues into real family members. We've compiled a list of some of the special's more intriguing revelations, which range from behind-the-scenes crushes to the profound ties the young stars formed with the franchise's more seasoned stars. So grab your chocolate frogs, put on your house robe, and settle in because we've got all of the best moments from the Harry Potter reunion.

Game of Hand Slaps

During the early days of Potter, the stars recalled that their favourite pastime in between takes was a game of hand slaps. Behind-the-scenes footage confirms the memory, as the kids smiled from the sidelines of major sequences while clapping their hands competitively. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint all credit director Chris Columbus for making the sets of The Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets so enjoyable.

Reality about Great Hall

It may be difficult to believe, but some of the film's most magical scenes did not necessitate digital magic. Radcliffe recalled one of his favourite moments on set ever being when all of the floating candles began to burn through the ropes that tied them to the ceiling and simply began to fall around the great hall. Watson went on to say that there were hundreds of REAL candles suspended from the ceiling with a fishing line.

Richard Harris believed the phoenix in Chamber of Secrets was a real animal

During their reunion, Chris Columbus and Daniel Radcliffe laughed as they remembered the franchise's first Albus Dumbledore, played by the late Richard Harris. According to the star and director, Harris thought the phoenix in Chamber of Secrets was a genuine animal that had been trained to interact with the actors, not realising it was a robotic legendary creature. And no one, it appears, ever informed the actor otherwise.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Tom Felton confess their love for each other about midway through the special. The actors, who delighted Harry Potter fans by hanging out as adults, speak glowingly about each other and their connection in separate talking heads. It's a friendship that, according to Watson, has never been romantic, but it clearly means a lot to both of them. It's a great scene, heightened by Watson's similar bonds with Radcliffe and Grint, which transcend the categories of buddies or brothers. However, her friendship with Felton stands out due to the years that have passed between them and the few scenes they have shared together. It's hardly the star-crossed romance of Draco/Hermione shippers' imaginations, but it's perhaps far more beautiful.

Homework Assignment

When Alfonso Cuarón was filming The Prisoner of Azkaban, he assigned the main trio an essay describing their characters as homework. While Watson turned in many pages and Radcliffe was able to submit some thoughts to Cuarón, Grint did not finish the project, claiming Ron would not cooperate, and thus he was following in the footsteps of the Weasley boy.

Emma's Favorite Scene

Emma's favourite moment from the Harry Potter franchise is a simple dance routine with Daniel, rather than the stunts and magical moments. According to Emma, while filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 1, she thought the scene where Harry and Hermione dance after Ron bails on their mission would be embarrassing, but it's now one of her favourite scenes in the entire series.

Long-awaited Kiss

Grint and Watson have been open about their dreaded kiss in Deathly Hallows - Part 2 for almost a decade. However, they return to it in this special – and to hilarious effect. A scene from the set shows Yates breaking the news that it will be shot later in the week, and even Watson's back of her head expresses the horror. From their common room chairs, she and Grint recall the horror, while Radcliffe laughs along. She later described the kiss as the "hardest thing" she'd ever had to do, owing to the fact that they had become like siblings. What about Rupert's memory of the kiss? He claimed to have blacked out.

Remembering

The special couldn't go on without paying tribute to the many outstanding talents who had passed away in the years after Harry Potter ended, including the great Alan Rickman as Severus Snape. Among those who were recognised by the stars were Richard Harris, who played the first Dumbledore, John Hurt, and Radcliffe's personal friend Richard Griffiths, who played Harry's unpleasant uncle Vernon Dursley. In a nice nod to their co-stars and staff members who have since passed away, the segment reminiscing on their performances featured the names of several other costars and crew members who have since passed away. On the less human side of things, Watson remembers one of the set designers making a little coffin for her pet hamster when it died.

