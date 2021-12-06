Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Cast members receive reunion invites in FIRST promo

It's officially happening. The cast of Harry Potter is all set to come together once again after 20 years to celebrate the franchise's anniversary in a reunion special. The first teaser was released recently and it shows the film's cast receiving their 'back to Hogwarts' letters. The teaser also confirms the release date as January 1, 2022.

In the teaser video, we see Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) boarding the Hogwarts Express, the train that travels from London’s King’s Cross Station to Hogsmeade station near Hogwarts as seen in the films. The first promo also reveals the list of cast members who will be seen on this reunion special which includes the lead trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Check out the teaser here:

Apart from the trio, the list also includes other big names such as Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes and director Chris Columbus. The teaser itself is filled with nostalgia and will take Harry Potter fans right back to where it all started. The glimpses of the Hogwarts Express and the mail received with the Hogwarts stamp will make the franchise and the book fans squeal with joy.

While the list of names that will be a part of the reunion special includes big names from the cast, it is author J.K.Rowling's name that is missing. The author has recently been mired in controversies over her social media comments that have been called out for being transphobic. It's not yet clear if Rowling will appear in the reunion special for HBO Max.

