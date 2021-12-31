Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Here's WHY author J.K. Rowling isn't a part of the reunion

With the original cast of the Harry Potter film franchise coming together again for a reunion special, fans had been wondering why the author of the Harry Potter saga, J. K. Rowling herself wasn't seen as a part of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video on December 31 and well, the answer is finally here. Even as it was believed that Rowling was snubbed out of the special owing to her recent controversy involving transphobic tweets, the truth in fact is that the author may have herself opted out of the celebratory episode.

According to Entertainment Weekly, J.K. Rowling was invited for the reunion special but chose not to attend the same. The report suggested that the author's team "determined the archived comments from the writer were adequate." The source further added, "Rowling’s statements about trans people and the controversy swirling around them did not play a part in the team’s decision."

The reason for the author's absence from the event certainly came as a surprise given that many assumed that it was a decision taken by Warner Bros. and HBO Max to exclude Rowling in order to avoid any backlash associated with her comments.

Following her comments that went viral, several cast members from the Harry Potter franchise had also reacted to the same. Many including the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Miriam Margolyes, and Katie Leung criticised Rowling's views.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Review: Golden trio fly their broomsticks down memory lane