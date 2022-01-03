Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Was the reunion a nostalgic YAY or NAY? VOTE & COMMENT

"After all this time?" "Always." For Potterheads, Harry Potter was everything and then some more. For most, it was a safe place and for others, it was an escape from reality. While we're still awaiting our Hogwarts' letter, fans from across the globe celebrated the New Year with the highly anticipated reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was an introspective trip down memory lane as the forever cherished cast; including Harry Potter's Golden Trio - Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley and Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger, reminisced the good, bad and the ones taken away from us too soon. While it was unsurprisingly a mega fan service spectacle, it was also a grandiose tribute to the immortal franchise that touched millions and millions of hearts, irrespective of gender, caste, sexuality, etc. We laughed, we cried and felt a whole lot of feelings in the 103 minutes of run time.

Whether it was Emma and Tom Felton's romantic confession (making Dramione shippers squeal with utter joy!), Helena Bonham Carter aka Bellatrix Lestrange hilariously ribbing Daniel to Rupert cherishing his adored Weasley family days, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts had something special in store for all the beloved Harry Potter characters.

