Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Where to watch, release date in India and more details

Harry Potter fans are all set to enter the new year in the most special way as the original cast members of Harry Potter films reunite for a special on the occasion of the 20th anniversary. Titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion special is all set to release on January 1 on HBO Max in the US and Prime Video in India.

The trailer of the upcoming reunion special has already shown how the cast members of the film including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will reunite for the first time together on screen after their last film together in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. While the cast is expected to have an emotional time as they reminisce their filming days and more, it's going to be an equally heartwarming experience for fans who get to relive the magic of Harry Potter with this reunion.

The reunion special also comes at a time when fans all across the globe will be involved in bingeing on marathon sessions of the franchise given that it's a holiday season favourite pick. As you gear up to ring in the New Year with Harry Potter, here's a look at all the details you need to know before the same.

Harry Potter reunion release date

The Harry Potter reunion for the 20th anniversary of the film saga is all set to stream on January 1, 2022 in India and other countries.

Harry Potter reunion - Where to watch and time

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be streaming in India on January 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The reunion special will reportedly premiere at 2.30 PM in India.

Harry Potter reunion cast

The reunion special will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will also be a part of the special.

Harry Potter reunion trailer

The trailer of the HBO Max special was released recently and it showcases some heartwarming moments such as Emma Watson and Tom Felton sharing a hug. Emma Watson getting teary-eyed while discussing Harry Potter being a huge part of their life with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint while being seated in the Gryffindor common room as seen in the films.

How excited are you to watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on January 1?

