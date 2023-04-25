Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomes his first baby with long-term partner Erin Darke

Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe has now become a dad as he welcomed his first child with long term partner Erin Darke. The actor was snapped as he was pushing a pram in New York City. The couple who has been dating for over 10 years were spotted together with their new born. Daniel’s representative has confirmed the happy news with Express.co.uk in a statement, which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke snapped with their new born

In the pictures, Daniel was seen donning a grey T-shirt complete which he paired with a grey hoodie and a pair of khaki trousers and trainers. Whereas, Erin on the other hand, opted for a black T-shirt and light wash jeans. She paired the outfit with a green corduroy coat and vibrant orange boots. It was during March when an insider shared the news of pregnancy with several news portals.

A source told The Mirror that, "Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three. They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time." Another source told Sun, “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents. They have kept it pretty quiet up until now but she can't hide her bump anymore.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke relationship

Radcliffe and Darke’s romance began in 2013 in the shooting of Kill Your Darlings. Later in an interview the Harry Potter actor said that this movie was a wonderful record of their early romance. The actor said, ‘There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character’. Later in 2020, Daniel also said that Erin has embraced his geeky side which includes loving New York Giants and LEGO.

