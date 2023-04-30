Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright and hubby Andrew Lococo all set to embrace parenthood for the first time

Harry Potter fame Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley is expecting her first child with hubby Andrew Lococo. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the happy news along with an adorable photograph. In the picture, she flaunted her baby bump and looked radiant in a sleeveless dress. The picture was taken in a scenic view and the couple looked beautiful as they were all smiles for the camera. As soon as Bonnie shared the picture, her comment section got flooded with several congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

Bonnie Wright is all set to welcome her first child with husband Andrew Lococo

Along with the picture, Bonnie penned a heart-warming note that read as, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.” For the unversed, Bonnie and Andrew tied the knot in March 2022.

Here’s the post

About Harry Potter’s cast

Bonnie’s on-screen husband Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend, Erin Darke, recently. Meanwhile, Rupert Grint, who played Fred's younger brother and one of Harry's best friends, Ron Weasley, and his partner, Georgia Groome have a daughter Wednesday Grint, who is almost 3. In addition, James' twin brother Oliver Phelps, who played Fred's twin George Weasley, has two daughters with wife Katy Humpage, while Scarlett shares three daughters with husband Cooper Hefner.

