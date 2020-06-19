Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave aka Lavender Brown is expecting her third child; flaunts her baby bump

The actress, Jessie Cave, 33, shared a post on Instagram wherein she is happily flaunting her baby bump. In the stunning picture, Jessie Cave aka Lavender Brown is seen donning a yellow and blue dress.

The Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave who essayed the character of Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, is expecting her third child with boyfriend Alfie Brown. The actress, Jessie Cave, 33, shared a post on Instagram wherein she is happily flaunting her baby bump. In the stunning picture, Jessie Cave aka Lavender Brown is seen donning a yellow and blue dress. The Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave looks beautiful as she flaunts her baby bump. Jessie Cave wrote in her Instagram post, "Oops I did it again." The comedian, Alfie Brown, 29, also shared a sweet picture of the couple's other two kids, Donnie and Margot.

As per news reports, the couple had parted ways, but got back together after three years. Another Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint aka Ronald Weasley welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Georgia Groome. The fans and followers of the Harry Potter franchise congratulated the couple on the happy news. Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl. The Harry Potter lead star Daniel Radcliffe reportedly stated that he congratulated the couple.

Check out Jessie Cave's post

According to news reports, Daniel Radcliffe who plays Harry Potter, said that it feels weird, but he is very happy for the couple. The fans and followers of the Harry Potter films are very happy for the actress Jessie Cave. Fans love the actress for her portrayal of Lavender who is madly in love with Rupert Grint's character, Ron.

