Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch weighs in on her character Luna Lovegood's future with Neville Longbottom

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch spoke about her character Luna Lovegood's romance with Neville Longbottom and why they didn't end up together.

Among the many Harry Potter romances, the one that we never got to see onscreen was between the characters of Luna Lovegood and Neville Longbottom. In Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, we saw Neville's character, played by Matthew Lewis saying "He's mad for Luna" but we never got to see what happened after that. In a recent interview with US Weekly, actress Evanna Lynch who played Luna spoke about what she thought happened to the Lovegood-Longbottom romance.

Speaking about why she believes Luna and Neville didn't end up together, Evanna said, "I see it more as like a wartime romance. I think it was all the moments. I think everyone’s caught up in the trauma and the idea that they might die, and they were fighting for an honorable cause. They were just like, ‘I quite like you and let’s see, and maybe we’ll die, and this will be beautiful.’But I think that ended and then they both survived. And I think they’d probably both realized, you know, this is not quite right", via US Weekly.

Adding further that both Neville and Luna have starkly different personalities, Lynch mentioned that Luna seems to be "too kooky and out there" for Neville.

While the Deathly Hallows didn't show Neville and Luna's future, as per author J K Rowling, the characters didn't end up together. As per the books, Neville married Hannah Abbott and Luna ending up with Newt Scamander’s grandson Rolf Scamander. Newt Scamander's character is well known among HP fans considering it is the lead character of the Potterverse spin-off franchise, Fantastic Beasts starring Eddie Redmayne.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter alum Matthew Lewis is 'frustrated' to be viewed as Neville Longbottom after all these years

Share your comment ×