Harry Potter alum Matthew Lewis is 'frustrated' to be viewed as Neville Longbottom after all these years

Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis talks about hoping to break away from his Harry Potter character Neville Longbottom's image.

While it may have been ten years since the final part of the Harry Potter films released, the actors from the franchise remain the same for their fans who can't shake away their HP image. It's hard to think about Daniel Radcliffe and not make a mention of Harry Potter and the same goes for other characters. Actor Matthew Lewis who famously essayed the role of Neville Longbottom in the Potter films recently spoke about the problem of the Harry Potter shadow and why he badly wants to break away from the image of being Neville Longbottom.

Appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside Of You Podcast, Lewis was seen talking about being "frustrated" by the Longbottom tag and that it was taking away the focus of his other projects. The actor mentioned how despite having an acting career after the conclusion of the Harry Potter films, he was viewed by the media as a character that he has not played in years. Citing examples of headlines that still referred to him as Neville, Lewis said, "I’ve been in dramas that have won BAFTAs and done all of this kind of stuff. And I’m not bragging; it’s just like I’ve done all this stuff and like 10 years later it’s still like people are making the claim I’ve sort of jumped from Harry Potter into this and have completely ignored the journey it’s taken to get there", via Screenrant.

Lewis' work following the conclusion of Harry Potter films has been interesting. The actor has starred in a BBC series called Bluestone 42, he also starred opposite Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin in Me Before You. His recent release was Curtis Vowell's 2020 film Baby Done starring him in a lead role opposite Rose Matafeo.

