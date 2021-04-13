Harry Potter alum Matthew Lewis recalls late actor Alan Rickman's heartwarming chat from his last day on set

Matthew Lewis aka Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom recently shared a sweet conversation he had with late actor Alan Rickman.

Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman who was rather famous for playing Professor Snape in the films was exactly the opposite of his on-screen persona. The late actor was known for being warm and friendly and in a recent interaction, Matthew Lewis aka Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom had a rather heartwarming story to share about Rickman and his conversation with him during the shooting of the film's last instalment. Lewis recalled being nervous to chat with Rickman at first, but it was the latter who not only made him comfortable but also shared a memorable conversation with him.

On Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Lewis spoke about working on the Harry Potter films and shared some candid stories from the sets. The actor particularly remembered having an incredible chat with actor Alan Rickman. The famed British actor passed away in 2016 and his loss was mourned not only by his acting colleagues but also Potterverse fans. Recalling how Rickman was on set, Matthew said how he was popular among the kids and was friendly towards them.

Sharing a beautiful story about his conversation with Rickman, Lewis said, "I went to his trailer. And I just said to him, 'Hey, I know it’s your last day, and I just wanted to say this has been incredible, to have worked with you for this long. I know that we’ve not really spoken very much, but I just wanted to say it was because I terrified, but you were incredible... Thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and not ever shout at me or treating any of us as anything less than your equal.' And he was like, 'Come on in.' And he put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and we chatted about what I was going to do in my career moving forward and what he recommended I do."

Previously, another Harry Potter actor had opened up about Rickman and it was Tom Felton. The actor who essayed the role of Draco Malfoy in the Potter films called Rickman "terrifying in the most pleasant way" and also spoke about his wicked sense of humour during a Q&A session with fans.

