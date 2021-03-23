Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint recalls feeling 'terrified' on the first night after his daughter's birth

Rupert Grint welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome in October 2020 and recently opened up about embracing fatherhood.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint recently welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Georgia Groome and it was a huge moment for Potterheads who celebrated the arrival of a new 'Weasley member'. Grint, who is popularly known for his character of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, recently opened up about experiencing fatherhood amid a pandemic with Esquire. While managing fatherhood, Grint has also been promoting the third season of the Apple plus series Servant produced by M Night Shyamalan.

Rupert who recently made his Instagram debut revealed in his Esquire interview that it was in fact his daughter the only reason he joined Instagram. Also speaking about what changed him after becoming a father, he recalls being "terrified" on the night that his daughter was born. The actor said, "I don’t want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying, you can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing."

The pandemic has changed a lot of things for everyone and it was particularly different for Grint and Groome who have been on their own taking care of their daughter with little interaction to the outside world. Grint while speaking to Esquire said he has been feeling an identity crisis as a father. He said, "I struggle with that, being a dad. Had a bit of an identity crisis. I don't know, do I change the way I dress now?”

The Harry Potter alum recently left everyone shocked with his revelation that he has only seen three of the eight Harry Potter movies at the film's premieres although the actor did tell Variety he may end up watching them all now with his daughter.

