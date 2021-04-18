Harry Potter alum Tom Felton pays tribute to onscreen mom Helen McCrory in an emotional post

Tom Felton aka Harry Potter Draco Malfoy paid an emotional tribute to his on-screen mom, Helen McCrory after her tragic death.

Actress Helen McCrory, popular for starring in the BBC series Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter franchise passed away aged 52 on April 16, 2021. The actress lost a long battle with cancer and managed to leave behind a cinematic legacy that will be celebrated for years to come. Known for essaying the role of Narcissa Malfoy, Draco Malfoy's mother in the Harry Potter films, the actress was honoured with a moving tribute from co-star Tom Felton who essayed her son in the Potter films.

Felton taking to Instagram, shared a still from the film showing the Malfoy family consisting of actors Helen McCrory, Jason Isaacs, and himself. Along with the still, Tom wrote about his experience of working with the late actress and also learning from her. He wrote, "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her, but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off-screen - She was always relentlessly herself- razor-sharp wit - silver-tongued - kind & warm-hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it."

Not just Felton, Jason Isaacs too earlier shared his grief on losing McCrory and wrote an emotional post saying, "being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight."

Several actors and directors from the film and television industry expressed their condolences to McCrory's family as they mourned the loss of the greatly loved and appreciated actresses.

ALSO READ: Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory passes away at 52 after cancer battle; Husband Damian Lewis confirms

Share your comment ×