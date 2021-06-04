Harry Potter alum Tom Felton REACTS to Emma Watson romance rumours after Evanna Lynch teases their crush phase

Tom Felton said he "adores" Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson as he spoke about the relationship they share and if it had a romantic element.

If there's one thing Harry Potter fans are still seeking an answer to, it's whether actors Tom Felton and Emma Watson are in a relationship. Potterheads have for the longest time shipped their romance and the duo have managed to remain quite ambiguous about it over the years. Recently, Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch who played the role of Luna Lovegood in the films spoke about her co-stars having offscreen "crushes" and hinted at Tom Felton and Emma Watson being one of them.

In his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Felton got candid about his relationship with Emma Watson as he addressed their romance rumours. Although, Felton's response gave little clarity about their dating status. In a cryptic response, Tom spoke about being close to Watson and told ET, "We are something, if that makes any sense. We've been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think she's fantastic. Hopefully she returns the compliment."

Clarifying his words relating to being romantically involved, Felton further added, "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting. You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world", via ET.

Felton's reaction comes after their co-star Evanna Lynch recently spoke to US Weekly about her co-stars having fleeting crushes during the filming of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Lynch expressed her disappointment in missing out on all the "drama" as she joined the Potter films in the fifth installment and claimed that her co-stars had grown out of their crushes as "hormones" had calmed down by the time.

