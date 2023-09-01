Harry Potter and MCU's Thor Assistant Director Jamie Christopher dies at 52

Jamie Christopher, a veteran assistant director in Hollywood who contributed to a variety of films, spanning from the Harry Potter series, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, etc. passed away at the age of 52. The Marvel Studios executives Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito released a collective statement regarding the passing of Christopher, grieving his loss.

MCU grieves the loss of Jamie Christopher

In a joint statement, Feige, and D'Esposito showed their sadness by his passing. It read, "We are incredibly saddened by Jamie’s passing. He has been a part of the Marvel Studios team for over a decade, and on productions like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow, and more."

They went on to describe just how important his presence was for them, stating, "He was a calm presence behind the camera and a wonderful, supportive crew member on set. Jamie first joined Marvel Studios as an AD on Thor: The Dark World and because of his hard work and diligence was upped to an Executive Producer on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Fantastic Four." The duo showed empathy for Christopher's family and friends, adding, "Jamie was a beloved member of our Marvel Studios family, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy also took to Instagram to grieve his friend, and colleague, "This has been a sad couple of days." The director explained, "He was also a friend, always there with a sly comment under his breath, a hearty laugh, or an incredible story about a day on set."

Tom Felton pays tribute to Jamie Christopher

The Harry Potter alum, Tom Felton also took to social media to pay a heart-warming tribute to Jamie. Felton revealed that "Jamie Christopher was one of the faces" that he waited to see every day on the set of Harry Potter. The actor praised the 52-year-old for keeping the "spirits high on set," for his cheekiness, and for being a brilliant Assistant Director. He ended the note with, "He will be sorely missed. Love you mate & thank you for everything Wands up ⚡️x"