Harry Potter and The Cursed Child: Is Emma Watson reluctant to return as Hermione Granger?

Harry Potter fans across the globe are quite excited, after the reports regarding the film adaptation of the much-loved theatre play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. The project, which is being planned as the ninth film in the franchise, is expected to have an official launch very soon. However, the latest updates regarding the project have left the fans of the much-loved film franchise, disheartened. If the reports are to be believed, one of the leading stars of the franchise, Emma Watson - is unsure about returning to the franchise.

Emma Watson is skeptical about playing Hermione Granger once again

As per the reports, the makers of the project Warner Bros. are keen to bring back the original star cast, especially the leading trio - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, to reprise their respective roles, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, in the project. However, the grapevine suggests that Emma is 'skeptical' about returning to the franchise.

According to insider Jeff Sneider who confirmed the reports, there are issues in getting some of the key actors back for the revival, especially Emma Watson. Furthermore, certain original cast members are unwilling to work with franchise creator J.K. Rowling, owing to her transphobic comments that created a massive controversy. "Emma Watson is the toughest one to get back into this, particularly with everything that J.K. Rowling has said and stands for," revealed Sneider.