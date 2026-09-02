Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Teaser Trailer Review: Wizarding World Returns With a New Generation’s Magic

Potterheads are in for a treat as Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is all set to return with a new generation of wizards and witches wielding their magic. As the show gears up to premiere on HBO Max during Christmas 2026, the series will once again explore the magical world.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Teaser Trailer

In the 2-minute-and-38-second teaser trailer, Dominic McLaughlin makes his debut as Harry Potter, introducing a new generation to the magical world. As millennials and Gen Z will mostly remember, the first season will explore the events of the first book, following the titular character’s journey from Godric’s Hollow to Hogwarts.

Watch the teaser trailer:

The teaser features recreations of iconic moments, including the Sorting Hat ceremony and Quidditch tournament. The first season follows Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger as they experience life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, forge a strong friendship, and face the growing threat of Lord Voldemort’s return.

While McLaughlin plays the titular role, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton will portray his close companions, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively. Moreover, the show features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Additionally, Lox Pratt, Rory Wilmot, Daniel Rigby, Bel Powley, Johnny Flynn, and many others will appear in pivotal roles.

Based on the novel of the same name, the show is directed by Mark Mylod, Jessica Hobbs, Lucy Forbes, and Benjamin Caron. Francesca Gardiner and Jon Brown serve as the showrunners, while Hans Zimmer handles the soundtrack.

The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and based on the novel of the same name, consists of eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere in the United States on HBO and globally on HBO Max on December 25, 2026.

In May 2026, the series was renewed for a second season, which will adapt the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Interestingly, Game of Thrones and Eternals actor Kit Harington is set to play Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who was initially cast in the role but had to exit due to scheduling conflicts.

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