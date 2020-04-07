Harry Potter author JK Rowling reveals how she fully recovered from Coronavirus symptoms

JK Rowling mentions in her tweet that she started experiencing the symptoms of Coronavirus, but was able to recover fully.

The author of the world-renowned Harry Potter books tweeted about how she was showing symptoms of the Coronavirus from the last two weeks. The author revealed that she has now fully recovered from her COVID-19 symptoms. JK Rowling mentions in her tweet that she did not get tested for Coronavirus after she started experiencing the symptoms, but was able to recover fully. She also shared in her tweet that by following a UK doctor's advice. The author also reveals that she followed the doctor's advice on breathing technique which helped her fully recover from the COVID-19 symptoms. JK Rowling also mentioned in a separate tweet that he was grateful to all the fans for all the kind and love they have shown towards her during a difficult time.

JK Rowling has also being sharing the experiences of people who have been practicing the breathing techniques that were shown by the UK doctor. The author is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that people get the accurate medical advice to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Check out the tweet by JK Rowling:

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via YouTube — J.K. Rowling (jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

The Harry Potter author who is also known to fans as Robert Galbraith, has launched an online hub where in people could enjoy Harry Potter themed videos, games and quizzes. This news had brought a smile to the faces of all the Harry Potter fans who always look forward to engage with games or entertainment that is based on Harry Potter's theme. The fans across the globe finally had a reason to cheer as they could get a chance to see the Harry Potter themed hub full of activities for entertainment purpose.

