Harry Potter co stars Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, Rupert Grint and more REUNITE for 19th Anniversary; Watch

The Harry Potter cast including stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, Rupert Grint, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, Jason Isaacs, Bonnie Wright and many more reunited for the film’s 19th Anniversary.

Tom Felton recently threw the best virtual reunion to celebrate the 19 year anniversary of Harry Potter. Through videos and social media, the 33-year-old actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, gathered up almost everyone for the reunion to reminisce about the films. 19 years is a very important date, as the epilogue for Deathly Hallows happens exactly 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts.

During the virtual reunion, Rupert Grint actually shared a funny story of not being able to keep a straight face during the more somber scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral. “I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one,” the new dad shared. “For some reason, I found that absolutely hilarious.”

See the full reunion video below:

Rupert continued, “Yeah, once you start laughing, it’s very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me Go Again Grint because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.” In addition to Tom and Rupert, Daniel Radcliffe, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, Jason Isaacs, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and many more joined in on the reunion.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s anti trans remarks: We are entitled to live without judgement

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×